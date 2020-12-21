Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 21 (ANI): A communications satellite of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) named CMS-01, which was launched on December 17, reached near its orbital home on Monday.

Delighted to inform, ISRO tweeted, "CMS-01 nears its orbital home after completion of orbit raising manoeuvres. The satellite's reflector has been deployed."

"Satellite will be available to users for communication services after completion of payload in-orbit testing in first week of January 2021", the tweet added.

On December 17 ISRO PSLV-C50 successfully launched India's 42nd communication satellite CMS-01 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

The PSLV-C50 lifted off from the Second Launch Pad at 3:41 pm and CMS-01 was injected into its intended orbit after a flight of about 20 minutes and 12 seconds, after which, solar panels of CMS-01 were automatically deployed and ISRO's Master Control Facility at Hassan assumed control of the satellite.

The CMS-01 is a communication satellite envisaged to provide services in the extended-C band of the frequency spectrum whose coverage will include the Indian mainland, Andaman and Nicobar and Lakshadweep Islands.

The PSLV-C50 is the 52nd flight of PSLV and 22nd flight of PSLV in 'XL' configuration (with 6 strap-on motors). This was the 77th launch vehicle mission from SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota.(ANI)

