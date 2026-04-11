New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI): The Delhi government on Saturday invited all stakeholders and the general public to submit their feedback and comments on the draft of Delhi EV Policy 2026 through emails or posts.

In an official circular, it was informed that the draft policy has been uploaded on the official website of the Transport Department and is applicable until 2030.

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"The draft Delhi Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy 2026 is hereby uploaded on the official website of Transport Department, GNCTD for the information of general public. All stakeholders including general public are invited to submit their feedback/comments within 30 days from the date of publication through the following modes: 1. By e-mail: evpolicy2026@gmail.com 2. By Post: Joint Commissioner (EV), Transport Department, Govt. of NCT of Delhi, 5/9 Underhill Road, Delhi- 110054," the official circular said.

"All inputs/representations may kindly be submitted only through the above- mentioned modes. In this regard, the public is humbly requested to avoid visiting the office premises, as the same may cause unnecessary crowding. No objections or suggestions received after the expiry of the said period shall be considered," it further added.

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According to the circular, the EV policy aims to reduce air pollution and promote clean mobility in the national capital and focus on accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs). The policy is inspired by the Right to Clean Air under Article 21 of the Constitution.

On March 20, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta flagged off 300 new electric vehicle (EV) buses in the national capital. She also said that the government has initiated interstate bus services from here to Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. A foundation stone was also laid for a new Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) office near the IP depot.

Last year in December, Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh had highlighted that over one lakh Electric Vehicles (EVs) were registered since the BJP government took charge.

"After our government came to power, we registered more than 1 lakh EV vehicles. There are many reasons why EVs are not advancing further. The previous government did not provide subsidies for EVs. We are providing those subsidies, but if the previous government had given subsidies, perhaps the people of Delhi would have made more efforts to adopt EVs," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)