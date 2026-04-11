Washington, April 11: US President Donald Trump said that US negotiators will discuss the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz with the Iranians in Pakistan on Saturday, asserting the crucial global energy waterway will reopen soon and "automatically," with or without Iran's cooperation. "That will open up automatically," Trump told reporters. He later said he believed the waterway would be open "fairly soon."

"I think it's going to go pretty quickly. And if it doesn't, we'll be able to finish it off one way or the other," Trump said of the strait, which Iran effectively closed during the more than one month long US-Israeli war against Iran, Xinhua news agency reported. ‘Only Reason They Are Alive Today Is to Negotiate’: Donald Trump Warns Iran over Proposed Transit Fees to Pass Hormuz.

Trump said his main focus in a deal with Iran was ensuring that Tehran cannot obtain a nuclear weapon. "No nuclear weapon. That's 99 per cent of it," Trump said. Trump also claimed on Friday that Iran has "no cards" other than short-term "extortion" with the Strait of Hormuz.

Meanwhile, Iran on Friday declared that its armed forces remain at full readiness, just as during the 40-day "asymmetric battle," given the "frequent breaches of promises" by the United States and Israel. "The Iranians don't seem to realize they have no cards, other than a short term extortion of the World by using International Waterways," Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social Friday. "The only reason they are alive today is to negotiate!" Iran-US Ceasefire: Iran Agrees To Open Strait of Hormuz After Donald Trump’s 14-Day Ceasefire Announcement.

Earlier on Friday, Trump told The New York Post in a phone interview the outcomes of negotiations with Iran will be clear "in about 24 hours," threatening that US warships are being reloaded to resume strikes on Iran if peace talks in Pakistan fail.

The United States, Iran and Israel have all claimed victory in the war. Analysts believe the current ceasefire is fragile and that competing interests and long-standing differences would make it difficult to reach a permanent peace deal in the upcoming negotiations.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 11, 2026 07:38 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).