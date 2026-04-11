A nine-year-old student died and several others were injured after a sudden bee attack disrupted an exam day at a school in Soyatkala in Agar Malwa district on Friday, April 10. The incident occurred at Swami Vivekananda School, where students had gathered to take their exams when a swarm of bees emerged from hives on the campus, triggering panic.

The deceased student, identified as Raman Karada, a Class 4 pupil, suffered multiple stings after being caught in the swarm. Four to five other students were also injured. All were taken to the local government hospital in Soyatkala. While the injured children are reported to be stable, Raman’s condition deteriorated, and he was referred to a hospital in Jhalawar, where he was declared dead. Bee Attack Chaos in MP: LPG Queue Turns Into Panic Scene as Swarm Strikes Customers in Umaria, Video Goes Viral.

School Exam Turns Tragic As Bee Attack Kills 9-Year-Old Student in Madhya Pradesh

Witnesses said the bees emerged abruptly from hives located within the school premises. As the swarm spread, students attempted to flee, leading to chaos across the campus. Teachers and staff intervened to move children to safety, but the attack had already caused significant harm.

Preliminary findings indicate that multiple beehives had been present on school grounds prior to the incident. This has raised concerns about whether adequate preventive measures were taken. Bee Attack in Rajasthan: Bees Swarm Marwar Mundwa Station in Nagaur, 1 Woman Critically Injured (Watch Video).

Authorities have initiated an inquiry into the incident. Officials said the investigation will examine whether prior warnings about the beehives were overlooked and if lapses in safety protocols contributed to the tragedy.

The presence of active hives in a school environment has prompted questions from parents and local residents about risk management and maintenance of campus safety, especially in areas frequented by children.

Similar Incident Reported Earlier

The incident comes weeks after another fatal bee attack in Neemuch district. In March, nearly 20 children were attacked at an Anganwadi centre in Ranpur village. A cook, Kanchan Bai Meghwal, died after sustaining hundreds of stings while shielding children and moving them to safety.

Officials have assured that action will be taken based on the findings of the current investigation. Meanwhile, the injured students continue to receive treatment, and local authorities are assessing steps to prevent similar incidents in the future.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 11, 2026 09:37 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).