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US President Donald Trump congratulated the four-member crew of Artemis II following their safe return to Earth, marking the first human journey to the Moon’s vicinity in more than 50 years. The astronauts splashed down in the Pacific Ocean on Friday, April 10, after nearly ten days in space, completing a milestone mission for NASA.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump described the mission as “spectacular” and praised the crew’s performance and landing. He said he “could not be more proud” and invited the astronauts to the White House, adding that future missions would pave the way toward Mars exploration. Artemis II Mission: NASA Astronauts Return to Earth From Moon With Splashdown To Close Out Record-Breaking Lunar Voyage (Watch Video).

Donald Trump Congratulates Artemis II Crew After Historic Moon Mission Return

"Congratulations to the Great and Very Talented Crew of Artemis II. The entire trip was spectacular, the landing was perfect and, as President of the United States, I could not be more proud! I look forward to seeing you all at the White House soon. We’ll be doing it again and then, next step, Mars! President DONALD J. TRUMP, (sic)" Trump wrote on his Truth Social account.

‘Next Step Mars!’

NASA Astronauts Return to Earth From Moon With Splashdown

Welcome home Reid, Victor, Christina, and Jeremy! 🫶 The Artemis II astronauts have splashed down at 8:07pm ET (0007 UTC April 11), bringing their historic 10-day mission around the Moon to an end. pic.twitter.com/1yjAgHEOYl — NASA (@NASA) April 11, 2026

Historic Return to Deep Space

The mission represents a significant step in human spaceflight, as Artemis II became the first crewed mission to travel near the Moon since the Apollo program ended in 1972. Artemis II Mission: NASA Shares Stunning Earth Photos Shot on iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Launched on April 1 from Cape Canaveral aboard NASA’s Space Launch System rocket, the mission carried astronauts on a journey spanning approximately 694,000 miles (1.1 million km). The spacecraft completed two Earth orbits and a close lunar flyby before returning home.

The crew included Jeremy Hansen, Christina Koch, and Victor Glover, marking several milestones in diversity and international participation in lunar exploration.

A Demanding Re-Entry and Safe Landing

The final phase of the mission tested both crew and technology. The Orion spacecraft endured temperatures nearing 5,000°F (2,760°C) during a 13-minute atmospheric re-entry.

At peak heat, a plasma blackout temporarily disrupted communications. Contact was restored shortly after, and parachutes slowed the capsule’s descent to about 15 mph (25 km/h) before it safely splashed down near Southern California.

During the mission, the spacecraft reached a maximum distance of 252,756 miles from Earth, surpassing the record set during Apollo 13. The flight also marked several historic firsts: Hansen became the first non-American astronaut on a lunar mission, Koch the first woman, and Glover the first Black astronaut to participate in such a journey. These milestones highlight the evolving scope of international and inclusive space exploration.

Beyond its symbolic significance, Artemis II served as a critical test for systems needed in future missions. Engineers evaluated improvements to Orion’s heat shield following concerns raised during Artemis I.

The mission also demonstrated the readiness of the Space Launch System, developed with contributions from major aerospace companies, for sustained human spaceflight.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official Truth Social Account of Donald Trump ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 11, 2026 07:21 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).