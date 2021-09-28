New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI): Delhi Pollution Control Committee on Tuesday directed a complete ban on the sale and bursting of firecrackers in the national capital till January 1, 2022.

".....Now, therefore, in view of the above and in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 31(A) of Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, read with Rule 20 (A) (6) of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) (Union Territories) Rules, 1983, and keeping in view the need in public interest to curb high air pollution in Delhi, Delhi Pollution Control Committee hereby directs as under.......'There will be a Complete Ban' on bursting and sale of all kinds of firecrackers up to 01.01.2022 in the territory of NCT of Delhi'," read the order copy by the Committee.

The order copy further read that the District Magistrates and Deputy Commissioners of Police shall implement the aforesaid directions. "Daily action taken reports are required to be submitted to Delhi Pollution Control Committee," it read.

The news pours in just days before the festive season observed in the months of October, November and December wherein several people indulge in bursting crackers on Dussehra, Diwali, Christmas etc.

Ahead of the festive season, the Centre asked governments of states and Union territories to take adequate measures to ensure that a surge in COVID-19 cases is not seen after the celebrations. The Union Home Ministry warned against complacency due to the recent drop in the number of cases.

Union Home Ministry directed all states and Union Territories to implement 'Prompt and Effective Measures' specified in a September 21 advisory issued in view of festivals, until October 31. (ANI)

