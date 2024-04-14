Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 14 (ANI): After gunshots were heard outside actor Salman Khan's residence in Mumbai's Bandra, Nationalist Congress Party (SCP) MP Supriya Sule blamed the ruling Mahayuti government in the state, calling it a "complete failure" of the Home Ministry.

"It's extraordinarily unfortunate, as the area where Salman Khan lives is a popular area and his family is clearly under pressure. It is obvious that the entire area where senior citizens go for a walk, the milkman, vegetable vendors come and children go to school for their early morning classes- who will take responsibility? It's a complete failure of the Home Ministry," Sule said speaking to ANI on Sunday.

Sule had come to pay tribute to BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary in Pune.

Comparing the law and order situation in Mumbai, with that of Pune where the Sharad Pawar family has a stronghold, the Baramati MP said, "We live in Pune and look what is happening here, it's a very educated city where people live in peace and harmony. But here also, the crime has gone up. It's not me making the allegations, this is the data given by the government of India for Maharashtra."

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey said that no one is safe in the financial city of Maharashtra.

"Whether it is Salman Khan or any common man, no one is feeling safe in Mumbai and Maharashtra," Dubey said, hitting out at the ruling Mahayuti government in the state.

Speaking about recent incidents of violence in Mumbai in the past, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader bashed the state government over the incident.

"You have seen that recently there was a firing in Mumbai and an MLA fired in Dombivali. This morning, there was a firing outside Salman Khan's house. What kind of law and order is this? Home Minister, Chief Minister, where are you?" Dubey said.

Continuing his attack against the Maharashtra government, Dubey said, "...Criminals are roaming around fearlessly. The Chief Minister and Home Minister should take cognizance of this incident."

Two unidentified persons opened fire outside the house of superstar Salman Khan in Mumbai's Bandra at around 5 am on Sunday, police said.

According to police officials, three rounds were fired. The Mumbai Police's Crime Branch has reached the spot for investigation, they said.

"Today at around 5 am, two unidentified people opened fire outside the house of actor Salman Khan in Bandra. Police have received information about 3 rounds of firing. Mumbai Police's Crime Branch has reached the spot for investigation," according to Mumbai police.

The security has been beefed up outside the actor's residence, and a forensic team is also present at the spot. We are checking the CCTV footage from the area and the surrounding locality to identify the accused, the police added. (ANI)

