Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], March 20 (ANI): Kerala Leader of the Opposition (LoP) and senior Congress leader VD Satheesan on Friday dismissed reports of internal friction regarding seat distribution for the 2026 Kerala Assembly Elections, asserting that the United Democratic Front (UDF) has successfully allocated seats among its partners without any issues.

He further mentioned that the selection for 95 seats was completed within 48 hours without any complaints.

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"...We have completed our seat division among our UDF partners without any problem... After this, we have completed our selection of 95 seats within 48 hours without complaint..." Satheesan told ANI.

Satheesan's remarks came amid internal discussion over leadership and candidate selection ahead of the Kerala Assembly elections.

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In light of these developments, CPI (M) State Secretary MV Govindan earlier launched a sharp attack on the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and alleged internal discord in its candidate selection process ahead of the Assembly elections, while backing a third term for the Left Democratic Front (LDF).

He said the Opposition's early confidence has weakened due to unresolved issues within its own ranks.

"The Indian National Congress and the United Democratic Front had approached the upcoming election with a lot of confidence. They believed they would be able to put up a strong fight, especially based on their assessment of strength at the local body elections. However, with the candidate selection process, they have now realised that their problems lie within their own camp," Govindan said.

He pointed to delays in accommodating senior leader K Sudhakaran, stating, "It took them so long to decide on accommodating K Sudhakaran, and even now, reports suggest he continues to maintain a firm stand. This round of candidate selection will only deepen the crisis within the Congress."

Hence, Govindan asserted that the third term of the LDF is now essential in Kerala's political context, as it aims to serve the people and continue the development trajectory of the state.

"At a time when people across the state are strongly accepting the Left Democratic Front's journey towards a third consecutive term, it must be understood that this is not about any individual Chief Minister, minister, or MLA. A third term for the LDF is something that has become essential in Kerala's political context, as it is aimed at serving the people and continuing the development trajectory. In this election backdrop, the LDF will be able to achieve significant political gains and further strengthen its position among the people," he said.

However, Congress MP K. Sudhakaran, while dismissing rumours of him contesting as an independent candidate from Kannur, declared that he plans to remain within the party and move forward with new initiatives and activities under its banner.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, the Congress MP asserted that he has no intention of challenging the organisation, as the party is much bigger than him and he is merely a small part of it.

"My stand is to continue within the party. I will move forward with new initiatives and activities for the party. Where else will I go without being in the party? Just because I was denied a candidature does not mean I have been expelled. I am not contesting now. If the party gives me approval, I will contest; otherwise, I will not. I have no intention of challenging the party. The party is much bigger, and I am just a small part of it. My decision is to remain committed to the party, and I will move forward accordingly," said Sudhakaran. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)