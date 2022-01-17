Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 17 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed officials to make complete arrangements to conduct the UP Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) in a fair and systematic manner.

CM Adityanath held a review meeting with officials regarding the COVID situation in the state. During the meeting he instructed officials to make comprehensive arrangements to conduct the UPTET scheduled on January 23.

Also Read | COVID-19 Treatment: Govt Issues Revised Clinical Guidelines on Use of Drugs, Therapies.

"Complete preparations should be made regarding the systematic conduct of the proposed Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) on January 23. COVID protocols should be ensured at every centre," chief minister told officials.

The chief minister directed the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) and Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), Principal Secretary, Basic Education, all District Magistrates, Basic Education Officers and other officials to check the arrangements of TET examination.

Also Read | Republic Day 2022: Additional Security Measures Put in Place for R-Day After IED Recovered in Delhi.

"While designating the TET examination centres, the past record of the institutions must be checked. Institutions having bad records should not be made examination centres," said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister.

UP TET is scheduled to be held on January 23. Around 21 lakh candidates will take part in the examination.

Notably, the examination had been earlier scheduled on November 28 last year which was cancelled due to paper leak. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)