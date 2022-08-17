New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI): The Centre and Arunachal Pradesh government are set to hold a two-day conference to bring the government and citizens closer through various administrative reforms at the Centre, state and district levels.

The regional conference on the theme "Bringing Citizens and Government Closer through Administrative Reforms" will be held in Arunachal Pradesh's capital Itanagar on August 18-19.

The conference is being organized by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh government.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh along with Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, and Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein will inaugurate the two-day event.

The National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG) and DARPG shall enter into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Government of Arunachal Pradesh for conducting mid-career building programs in governance for 500 officers of the Government of Arunachal Pradesh Administrative Services over the next five years.

Dedicated to the region of the North Eastern States and the Eastern States of India, the conference is expected to witness the participation of more than 300 delegates from across the country. The conference is being held in a semi-virtual mode.

"The conference is an effort to bring the Government and Citizens closer through various administrative reforms at the Centre, state and district level," a Ministry of Personnel statement said.

It is being factored by the use of digital technology pursuing next-generation reforms and innovations with the policy objective of "Maximum Governance, Minimum Government", entailing Government process re-engineering, universal access to e-services, excellence in digital initiatives at the district level and excellence in adopting emerging technologies and use of ICT Management.

NBS Rajput, Joint Secretary, ARPG will present the welcome address. After the welcome address, Dharmendra, Chief Secretary, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh; Lok Ranjan, Secretary, DoNER and V. Srinivas, Secretary, ARPG will also address the inaugural session.

A film on PM Awarded initiatives 2021 in North East Region, made by DAR&PG will be screened. The vote of thanks will be presented by Ajai Chagti, Secretary (AR), Government of Arunachal Pradesh during the inaugural session. (ANI)

