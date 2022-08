Kodagu, Aug 17: A transperson has filed a petition before the Kodagu District Commissioner in Karnataka seeking mercy killing after being denied a house on rent by owners, officials said on Wednesday.

The transperson, a resident of Madikeri city, has stated in her petition that she was being denied a rented house by owners for being a third gender.

The petitioner also said that she was eking her livelihood through begging and had put up in a lodge. She had submitted a petition long ago to the office of District Commissioner regarding the same issue, but she has not got any succour. Kerala High Court Says, Comparing Wife With Other Women Amounts to Mental Cruelty.

She had also requested the authorities to help her find a rented house in Galibeedu or Jambur regions of the district. The district authorities are yet to respond to her demands.

She had alleged that repeated attempts to draw the attention of the authorities have failed and the officers have not responded to her pleas.

The transperson stated that she was writing the last letter to the authorities and asked the district commissioner Dr Sateesha B.C. to fix up a date for her mercy killing as she is not able to take the mental suffering, torture and humiliation of violation of her rights.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 17, 2022 02:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).