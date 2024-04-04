New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): Ahead of his visit to West Bengal's Cooch Behar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed confidence that the people of the constituency will once again place their faith in the Bharatiya Janata Party.

"I look forward to being among the people of Cooch Behar to address a @BJP4Bengal rally later today at around 3:30 PM. The people there have been greatly supportive of our development agenda and I am confident they will again place their faith in the BJP," PM Modi posted on X.

Sitting MP and BJP leader Nisith Pramanik has been re-nominated by the party from Cooch Behar.

Cooch Behar located in north Bengal along with Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri in the state are the three constituencies that will vote on April 19, in the first of the seven phases of the Lok Sabha polls.

There are 42 Parliamentary Constituencies in West Bengal.

The Prime Minister will also be campaigning in Jamui for the LJP (Ram Vilas) candidate. Ahead of his visit the PM was confident of a good showing by the party in the state.

"Bihar's role in the Lok Sabha elections is going to be very important this time too. My family members here have pledged to ensure the victory of BJP-NDA candidates on all the seats in the state. Today at around 12 noon, I will get a good opportunity to interact with the people in the public meeting of Jamui," he posted on X.

Speaking on PM Modi's visit to Bihar, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan on Thursday said that it is a very "fortunate" occasion that the Prime Minister will begin his election rally from Jamui.

"In the last General elections, PM Narendra Modi started his Bihar campaign from Jamui and this proved lucky for the alliance as we won 39 out of 40 seats in the state. And today again, PM Narendra Modi is starting with election rallies in Bihar from Jamui and this is a very fortunate event not just for the alliance but for all the people of Jamui," he said.

Paswan, who is the sitting MP from the Jamui seat has given the seat to his brother-in-law Arun Bharti this time. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the NDA, comprising the BJP, JD (U), and LJP, dominated the 2019 elections by winning 39 out of 40 seats in Bihar.

In contrast, the Mahagathbandhan, led by RJD, INC, and RLSP, managed to secure only one seat. The BJP won 17 seats with a vote share of 24.1 per cent, JD(U) won 16 seats with a vote share of 22.3 per cent, and LJP won 6 seats with a vote share of 8 per cent. The INC could only secure one seat with a vote share of 7.9 per cent.

Bihar will see polling in seven phases. The first phase of polling will be held on April 19, the second phase on April 26, the third phase on May 7, the fourth phase on May 13, the fifth phase on May 20, the sixth phase on May 25, and the seventh phase on June 1.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) won 303 seats, while the Indian National Congress (INC) managed to get only 52 seats. The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases starting April 19. Nearly 97 crore voters are eligible to cast votes in the general election. (ANI)

