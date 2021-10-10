Chandigarh, Oct 9 (PTI) BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Saturday slammed opposition parties for allegedly trying to "covertly hijack" the farmers' agitation by making political capital out of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

In a statement, Chugh accused the Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) of "faking sympathy" for farmers in view of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

Eight people were killed in the October 3 violence in Lakhimpur Kheri. Of these, four were farmers, who were allegedly knocked down by vehicles driven by BJP workers travelling to welcome Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya to an event in the area.

Chugh said that the Uttar Pradesh government has registered criminal cases in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence and instituted a judicial commission under a retired high court judge.

So in this situation, it is only but "cheap politics" that political parties are making a beeline for Lakhimpur Kheri just to "pay lip service" to farmers, he said.

It was a law and order problem in Lakhimpur Kheri and the UP government has been dealing with it firmly.

Chugh said that the UP government has stood firmly by the affected families and has assured them all help, following which they withdrew their agitation.

On the other hand, he said, political parties like the Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal, after having failed to do anything for the welfare of farmers when they were in power, are now "faking sympathy" for them.

Besides the four farmers, two BJP workers, a driver of Ajay Mishra, and Raman Kashyap, a journalist working for a private TV channel, were killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

