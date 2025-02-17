New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) The Congress on Monday asked the government to adjourn the meeting to select the new Chief Election Commissioner until the Supreme Court hears on February 19 a petition on the constitution of the selection panel.

The Congress' statement came soon after a meeting of the three-member selection committee, also attended by Rahul Gandhi as the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are two other members of the panel. The meeting was held at the Prime Minister's Office in South Block.

Addressing a joint press conference soon after the meeting, Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi said that by removing the Chief Justice of India from the selection committee, the government has made it clear it wants control and not preserve the credibility of the Election Commission.

Singhvi did not disclose anything on what transpired in the meeting apart from saying that Gandhi attended it.

Singhvi said the case challenging the new act to appoint the CEC and other ECs is currently pending before the Supreme Court which has issued a notice, and the matter is now listed for next hearing on February 19.

It was just a matter of 48 hours and the government should have approached the apex court for an early hearing of the petition, he said.

"It is our suggestion that the Central government adjourn this meeting until after the hearing AND instruct its counsels to appear and assist the court so that the hearing may be an effective one. Only then, can a decision be taken in earnest," Singhvi said.

