New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) A Congress delegation met the Election Commission on Friday and demanded postponing the October 30 bye-election to Huzurabad assembly constituency in Telangana over alleged use of money power to woo voters.

The Congress has alleged that both the ruling TRS and the BJP are luring voters of the constituency with cash payments and there is a massive corruption in the election process.

"The TRS and the BJP are buying votes for Rs 6,000 and Rs 10,000. The Huzurabad bye-election has become the costliest election in the country and this is being debated on television channels in Telangana. There is no meaning of democracy left if votes are to be bought,"Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said after meeting the EC.

The Congress delegation comprised the party's whip in Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore, Vamshi Reddy and some Telangana leaders, besides Surjewala.

"We have urged the EC to cancel holding the Huzurabad bye-election (now) and conduct a thorough probe. Otherwise people will lose faith in democracy and elections," Surjewala said.

Tagore alleged that votes are being sought to be bought for Rs 6,000 and Rs 10,000 each through massive corruption by the TRS and the BJP.

"We have requested the Election Commission to wake up as it is happening in the same way as RK Nagar election in Tamil Nadu. Justice should be done to the people of Huzurabad," he told reporters.

