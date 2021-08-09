New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI): Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Monday moved adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha to discuss Pegasus issue in presence of Prime Minister or Home Minister.

"I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance, namely:- Need to suspend the business of the day to have a discussion in the presence of the Prime Minister or Home Minister the alleged role of the Government towards utilizing Israeli Pegasus spyware as the weapon against Indian opposition leaders, Chief Justice of India, Election Commissioner of India, CBI Director, Women Journalists and MPs of BJP's," Tagore said in his notice.

The business of both the Houses of the Parliament has remained majorly disrupted since the beginning of the session due to the continuous ruckus created by the Opposition over issues including farmers' protest, Pegasus spyware, COVID-19 and inflation.

Amid the continuous ruckus created by the Opposition, both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been facing repeated adjournments during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament.

The two Houses have been witnessing protests from the Opposition since the start of the monsoon session on July 19. (ANI)

