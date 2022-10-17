Jaipur, Oct 17 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday cast his vote at the party office here for the Congress presidential poll.

He also tweeted a picture of him casting the vote.

Also Read | Congress President Elections: Voting Begins in Mallikarjun Kharge vs Shashi Tharoor Contest.

The voting began at 10 am and Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Govind Singh Dotasra, chief whip Mahesh Joshi, ministers BD Kalla, Vishvendra Singh, Mamta Bhupesh and several other delegates also cast their votes.

Two booths have been set up in the PCC office for voting from 10 am to 4 pm. There are 414 delegates in the state who will be casting votes.

Also Read | YouTube Launches iPhone Home Screen Widgets That Instantly Open Home, Shorts & Subscriptions Search.

Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor are in the fray for the post of AICC chief.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)