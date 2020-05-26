India News | Cong RS Member Pratap Singh Bajwa Appointed Chairman of Committee on Subordinate Legislation

New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) Congress Rajya Sabha member from Punjab Pratap Singh Bajwa has been appointed as the chairman of the Committee on Subordinate Legislation , sources said.

He was appointed by Rajya Sabha by Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and he succeeds T Subbirami Reddy of the Congress who retired from the House recently.

The Parliamentary Committee on Subordinate Legislation overseas formulation of rules and regulations by the government under delegated powers and their laying on the Table of the House within a stipulated time by the government, public sector and autonomous bodies and others financially supported by government of India.

Bajwa holds the office till next appointment, the sources said.

