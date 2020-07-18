Lucknow, Jul 18 (PTI) The Congress on Saturday alleged that its leader Anoop Patel has been "framed" by the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government in the Lucknow self-immolation case to hide administrative failure.

The Lucknow police has lodged an FIR against Patel along with three others in connection with the self-immolation bid by a woman from Amethi district and her daughter outside the chief minister's office here on Friday.

The women set themselves afire allegedly over police inaction in a land dispute case.

Police claimed that the women had visited the office of UP Congress and met Patel, who "instigated" them to set themselves afire.

"The BJP has hatched a conspiracy to frame a Congress leader to hide administrative failure after a woman and her daughter attempted self-immolation in the high-security area just in front of the chief minister's office," senior Congress leader and MLC Deepak Singh said in a statement.

"The BJP should not forget political etiquettes. Any victim can seek help from any political or social organisation and can go to their office. This is a common thing. Has the BJP never been in opposition or would never sit in opposition in the future?" he asked.

The woman, Safia (55), and her daughter set themselves on fire outside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's office in the state capital around 5.40 pm on Friday, police said.

The police personnel posted there swung into action when they saw the women engulfed in flames and rescued them. The two were taken to the civil hospital for treatment, they said.

A video of the incident went viral on social media.

Hours after the incident, three policemen, including the in-charge SHO of Jamo police station in Amethi, were suspended, according to Superintendent of Police Khyati Garg.

Singh also attacked Union minister and BJP MP from Amethi Smriti Irani, saying she has been busy playing games during the lockdown instead of serving the people of her constituency.

He said the people from her constituency were forced to immolate themselves as crime in Amethi has increased under the patronage of the powerful.

He asked why the BJP is hatching a baseless conspiracy when three policemen have been suspended.

Earlier in the day, Lucknow Police Commissioner Sujeet Pandey said Friday's incident was "a criminal conspiracy as part of which some people instigated" Safia and her daughter.

"A case has been registered against four people -- Aasma, Sultan, Kadir Khan (Amethi district president of AIMIM) and Anoop Patel (former Congress spokesperson) -- in this regard," he said.

The women were told to come to Lucknow and try to set themselves on fire so that their grievances can be highlighted and the dispute resolved, he said.

Pandey said, "Anoop Patel clearly instigated them to make an effort to set themselves afire so that their matter could be heard."

According to Lucknow civil hospital authorities, Safia sustained 90 per cent burns and is critical. She has been put on life support. Her daughter sustained 15 per cent burns and is stable.

