Guwahati, July 18: The Assam government announced the relaxation of lockdown in Kamrup Metropolitan district, which includes the state capital of Guwahati. The curbs have been lifted to some extent, with shops including those selling non-essential items allowed to re-open on alternative weekdays. West Bengal Not Planning to Impose Total Lockdown Despite COVID-19 Surge, Restrictions Only in Containment Zones.

The state government has also permitted e-commerce activities to resume in the region. Construction and industrial activities, which provides employment to scores including the daily wage earners, are also permitted to resume operations under safety norms.

"All shops and business establishments are allowed to operate on one side of any street on any given day alternatively between Monday and Friday from 7 am to 5 pm. Courier, e-commerce, all industrial and construction activities have been allowed," the guidelines read.

The set of guidelines released by the Kamrup Metropolitan district administration will remain in effect from 7 pm on July 19 till 7 pm on August 2. Depending on the COVID-19 caseload, the administration would then decide on easing or tightening of curbs.

Assam, the worst-affected state due to the coronavirus pandemic in Northeast India, has so far reported a total of 21,864 COVID-19 cases. Nearly 65 percent of the patients recovered, and 51 patients succumbed to death.

