1,34,33,742 samples tested for #COVID19 till 17th July, of these 3,61,024 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
Thunderstorm with rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Hastinapur, Bijnor, Garhmukteshwar, Siyana, Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Amroha, Moradabad, Sambhal, Narora, Shamli, Jhangirabad, Saharanpur and Chandpur during the next 2 hours: IMD
Till now, 642 jail inmates (408 cured and discharged) and 206 jail staff (156 cured and discharged) have tested positive for COVID19 across jails in Maharashtra: State Prison Department
Universities were approached to inform status of conduct of examination. Response received from 755 Universities (120 Deemed, 274 Private, 40 Central & 321 State). Of these 194 have already conducted examination & 366 are planning to conduct examination in August/September: UGC
Thunderstorm with rain would occur over & adjoining areas of Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Hastinapur, Bijnor, Hapur, Garhmukteshwar, Kaithal, Amroha, Sambhal, Shamli, Saharanpur, Nazibabad, Roorkee, Narwana & Chandpur during next 2 hours (issued at 7:35 am): India Meteorological Dept
Complete lockdown on Saturdays & Sundays in Dehradun, Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar, and Nainital except for essential services including operations of industrial units in multiple shifts, agricultural & construction activities, liquor shops, and hotels: Uttarakhand Chief Secretary
Three terrorists killed in the encounter at Amshipora area of Shopian. Operation still in progress: Defence Public Relations Officer (PRO) Srinagar
New Delhi, July 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that India extended medical and other assistance to over 150 countries amid the COVID-19 crisis. While addressing the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) session, he applauded the grassroots health system and said that it has helped India ensure one of the best COVID-19 recovery rates in the world.
In another news, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar retaliated on Twitter on the comments made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to highlight the "disastrous foreign policy" enacted by the PM Modi-led Union government. Jaishankar even asked Gandhi to consult an expert on critical issues before forming his opinion. EAM S Jaishankar Retaliates After Rahul Gandhi Posts Video to Corner Modi Govt on 'Geopolitical Setbacks'.
With the current political crisis in Rajasthan, the High Court on Thursday stated that it will continue hearing on Monday on the petition filed by former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot against the disqualification notice issued to him and 18 rebel Congress MLAs. The court even stated that action against the legislators would remain deferred until at least 5:30 pm on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, renowned Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter, who were test COVID-19 positive, have been admitted in the Nanavati hospital in Mumbai. Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were moved to Nanavati Hospital right after their diagnosis.