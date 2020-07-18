New Delhi, July 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that India extended medical and other assistance to over 150 countries amid the COVID-19 crisis. While addressing the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) session, he applauded the grassroots health system and said that it has helped India ensure one of the best COVID-19 recovery rates in the world.

In another news, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar retaliated on Twitter on the comments made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to highlight the "disastrous foreign policy" enacted by the PM Modi-led Union government. Jaishankar even asked Gandhi to consult an expert on critical issues before forming his opinion. EAM S Jaishankar Retaliates After Rahul Gandhi Posts Video to Corner Modi Govt on 'Geopolitical Setbacks'.

With the current political crisis in Rajasthan, the High Court on Thursday stated that it will continue hearing on Monday on the petition filed by former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot against the disqualification notice issued to him and 18 rebel Congress MLAs. The court even stated that action against the legislators would remain deferred until at least 5:30 pm on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, renowned Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter, who were test COVID-19 positive, have been admitted in the Nanavati hospital in Mumbai. Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were moved to Nanavati Hospital right after their diagnosis.