New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) The Congress on Thursday set up political affairs, advisory, delimitation, 'Samvidhan Bachao Programme' and disciplinary action committees of its Telangana unit.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge approved the constitution of a 22-member political affairs committee which includes the likes of AICC in-charge of Telangana Meenakshi Natarajan, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, Telangana Congress chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud, N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Mohd Ali Shabbir and Mohammad Azharuddin among others.

All AICC secretaries attached to Telangana, all AICC secretaries from Telangana, PCC working presidents and heads of frontal organisations will be ex-officio members of the committee and state cabinet ministers will be special invitees to the panel.

Kharge also set up a 15-member advisory committee and a seven-member delimitation committee under the chairmanship of Challa Vamshi Chand Reddy.

The party also set up a 16-member Samvidhan Bachao Programme committee under the chairmanship of P Vinay Kumar and a six-member disciplinary action panel under the chairmanship of Mallu Ravi.

Telangana has a Congress government with Revanth Reddy as the chief minister.

