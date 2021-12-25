Lucknow, Dec 24 (PTI) Mounting an attack on the SP, the BSP and the Congress, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said these parties never showed respect to Maharaja Suheldev, who had defeated invader Salar Masood.

Addressing the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) "Jan Vishwas Yatra" in Bahraich, he said, "Having an institution named after Maharaja Suheldev was a dream and it was (Prime Minister Narendra) Modiji who made it a reality. The foundation stone of a medical college named after Maharaja Suheldev has been laid."

Attacking the Samajwadi Party (SP), Adityanath asked the gathering if it had ever shown respect to Maharaja Suheldev.

"Will the followers of Maharaja Suheldev shake hands with the followers of Salar Masood? The followers of Maharaja Suheldev will never bow down before anyone," he said.

Virtually addressing the "Jan Vishwas Yatra" at Deoria, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said the BJP government is scripting a new history of Uttar Pradesh.

"The BJP is working for the villages, the poor, the farmers and the youngsters. It had sent free ration to the needy people and BJP workers reached out to every person in the state during the COVID-19 pandemic to help them," he said.

Maurya exuded confidence that the saffron party will retain power in the state in the 2022 Assembly polls.

Addressing the "Jan Vishwas Yatra" at Fatehpur, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said the previous governments used to suffer an "electric shock" seeing saffron robes.

"Earlier, the Opposition leaders never used to go to a temple during their tours. They used to stay away from bhajan-keertan and used to suffer an electric shock by seeing people wearing saffron robes. They used to feel shy calling 'gau mata' as 'gau mata'. That is because those insulting the 'gau mata' indulged in the politics of appeasement," he said.

