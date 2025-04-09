Ahmedabad, Apr 9 (PTI) The Congress will hold its AICC session on the banks of the Sabarmati River here on Wednesday during which the party will present its social, political and economic views through at least two resolutions.

The Ahmedabad Session, themed "Nyaypath: Sankalp, Samarpan aur Sangharsh," will be attended by more than 1,700 elected and co-opted AICC members. The main conclave will be held on the banks of the Sabarmati River between the Sabarmati Ashram and Kochrab Ashram.

Also Read | Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, April 9, 2025: Adani Wilmar, NTPC and HDFC Bank Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said on Tuesday that the first line in the Constitution's Preamble talks about social, political and economic justice and the resolutions will reflect the Congress agenda related to them.

Ramesh said one resolution on Gujarat and another on national issues was discussed at the CWC meeting and they will be taken up for passage at the AICC session on Wednesday.

Also Read | Donald Trump's Reciprocal Tariffs Take Effect Undeterred by Negotiations Between US and Affected Countries, India Among Nations Hit the Hardest.

All the AICC members will first assemble for flag hoisting where Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will hoist the flag along with extended CWC members. It will be followed by the Congress president delivering the presidential address after which, resolutions will be moved for discussions.

During the meeting, Congress Parliamentary Party chief Sonia Gandhi and former party chief Rahul Gandhi will also address the gathering.

There will be a concluding ceremony at around 5.30 pm.

This comes a day after an extended Congress Working Committee (CWC) met here to finalise the session's agenda and discuss the resolutions to be passed at length.

Countering the BJP's high-pitched campaign of invoking nationalist figures to rally support, the Congress on Tuesday asserted its claim on the legacy of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India's first deputy prime minister, whose path it pledged to follow in the "ideological war" with the BJP-RSS.

In a resolution, "Flag-bearer of freedom movement - Our 'Sardar' Vallabhbhai Patel," passed by the extended CWC, the Congress said its top leadership had gathered in Ahmedabad, the land of Mahatma Gandhi and Patel, to give India a new direction.

Highlighting Patel's contribution to the freedom struggle, the Congress accused the BJP of trying to usurp his legacy under a "well-planned conspiracy".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)