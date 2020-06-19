Jaipur, Jun 19 (PTI) The ruling Congress in Rajasthan won two Rajya Sabha seats, while the opposition BJP got one in elections held in the state on Friday.

K C Venugopal and Neeraj Dangi of the Congress were declared winner, while Rajendra Gehlot of the BJP also got elected, an assembly spokesperson said.

The BJP had fielded a second candidate as well, Onkar Singh Lakhawat, but he lost.

With this, the number of Congress party's Rajya Sabha MPs from Rajasthan has increased to three, out of a total of 10. The rest seven are BJP members.

