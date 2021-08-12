New Delhi [India], August 12 (ANI): After the temporary suspension of party leader Rahul Gandhi's Twitter account, Congress on Thursday alleged that the microblogging platform locked the official handles of five more senior leaders.

Congress secretary-communication Vineet Punia in a tweet said that Twitter handles of AICC general secretary and former union minister Ajay Maken, party general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, party MP Manickam Tagore, Mahila Congress president Sushmita Dev, Assam in-charge and former Union minister Jitendra Singh Alwar have been locked.

"Twitter has disappointed the ppl of India by locking Shri @RahulGandhi, @rssurjewala, @ajaymaken, @sushmitadevinc, @manickamtagore. As the free voice is not so welcome on Twitter, Let us follow their Instagram and other social media for regular updates," tweeted Congress secretary-communication Vineet Punia.

All India Congress Committee secretary Pranav Jha also expressed resentment over the matter.

"So! After Shri @RahulGandhi, @twitter have locked @rssurjewala, @ajaymaken & @sushmitadevinc. The list goes on. @Twitter locks @JitendraSAlwar and @manickamtagore and many more. @INCIndia registers its protest and promises to continue the fight for each and all being wronged! We shall hold on @AshwiniVaishnaw Ji !!" tweeted Jha.

The Congress earlier said that the Twitter account of party leader Rahul Gandhi has been temporarily suspended and he will stay connected through other social media platforms and continue to raise the voice of people.

Twitter had on Friday taken down Rahul Gandhi's tweet that revealed the identity of the relatives of a rape and murder victim in Delhi. The victim was a minor.

Congress leaders also alleged that it has been done under pressure from the Central government.

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal had termed it as a dual attitude of Twitter. He had tweeted, "See the double standard! @TwitterIndia how fearful are you of the Modi govt that you are singling out @RahulGandhi's account, when Govt bodies have done the exact same thing." (ANI)

