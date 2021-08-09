New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI): Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday appointed party leader P Chidambaram as senior All India Congress Committee (AICC) observer for Goa to oversee strategies and coordination for the upcoming election in the state.

Congress also appointed Jairam Ramesh as an observer for Manipur.

Also Read | Monsoon 2021 Forecast: Heavy Rainfall to Lash Tamil Nadu and Kerala This Week, Subdued Rainfall Activity Likely Over Parts of North India.

"Congress President has appointed P Chidambaram as Senior AICC Election Observer to Goa to oversee Election Strategies and Coordination for the upcoming assembly elections in the state," informed general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal.

The assembly polls in Goa and Manipur are due early next year. (ANI)

Also Read | NTA GAT-B, BET 2021 Admit Card Released, Candidates Can Visit nta.ac.in or dbt.nta.ac.in to Download It.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)