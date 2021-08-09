New Delhi, August 9: Heavy rainfall is expected to lash parts of South India in the coming days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its latest weather forecast. The IMD said scattered to widespread rainfall is very likely over Tamil Nadu and Kerala during the next five days with heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu during the next 5 days and over Kerala during the next 3 days. The IMD said that subdued rainfall is very likely over the plains of northwest India including Punjab, Haryana, West Rajasthan and most parts of Peninsular India, including Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Giving details about the monsoon progress in other parts of India, the IMD said that fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Uttarakhand during the next 5 days and over Himachal Pradesh on August 12 and 13. The monsoon trough continues to run close to the foothills of The Himalayas while the western end runs north of its normal position. The IMD said that the entire monsoon trough is likely to shift close to the foothills of The Himalayas during the next 24-48 hours causing a weak monsoon spell likely over the country from August 10. Lightning Facts and Risks: How is Lightning Caused? Check Dos and Don’ts That You Should Follow to reduce Risk During Lightning Strike.

The IMD weather forecast also informed that heavy showers are very likely over East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand during the next 4-5 days and over Jharkhand on August 10 to 13, over West Bengal during August 11-13. The rainfall activity is due to a cyclonic circulation lies over East Uttar Pradesh and extends upto mid-tropospheric levels. Meanwhile, the IMD had on Sunday predicted widespread rainfall activity, with isolated heavy falls, is very likely over northeast and sub-Himalayan, West Bengal, and Sikkim during the next five days.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 09, 2021 03:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).