New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI): The Congress on Wednesday appointed Screening Committees for election bounds states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana.

Gaurav Gogoi was appointed to be the Chairman of Rajasthan's committee, Jitendra Singh to be the Chairman of Madhya Pradesh's committee, Ajay Maken to be the Chairman of Chhattisgarh's committee and K Muraleedharan was appointed to be Chairman of Telangana's committee.

Also Read | Brazil Police Crackdown Leave at Least 44 People Dead.

The notification issued by the All India Congress Committee stated that Congress President has constituted the Screening Committees for the ensuing Assembly Elections-2023 in the states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana.

The other members of Rajasthan's committee included Ganesh Godiyal and Abhishek Dutt. The Ex-Officio members include Govind Singh Dotasra, PCC President, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, AICC In-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Sachin Pilot, CP. Joshi and AICC Secretaries In-charge of the state.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi to Supreme Court: Termed 'Arrogant' Because Refused To Apologise in 'Modi Surname' Defamation Case.

The other members of the Madhya Pradesh committee included Ajay Kumar Lally and Saptagii Ulaka. The Ex-Officio members include Kamal Nath, PCC President, Govind Singh, CLP Leader, JP. Agarwal, AICC In-charge, Digvijaya Singh, Former Chief Minister, Kantilal Bhuria, Chairman-Campaign Committee, Kamleshwar Patel and AICC Secretaries In-charge of the state.

The other members of the Chhattisgarh committee included L. Hanumanthaiah and Netta D'Souza. The Ex-Officio members include Deepak Baij, PCC President, Bhupesh Baghel, Chief Minister, Kumari Selja, AICC General Secretary In-charge, T.S. Singh Deo, Deputy Chief Minister and AICC Secretaries In-charge of the state.

The other members of the Telangana committee included Baba Siddique and Jignesh Mevani. The Ex-Officio members include Revanth Reddy, PCC President, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, CLP Leader, Manikrao Thakre, AICC In-charge, N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, MP and AICC Secretaries In-charge of the state.

Rajasthan along with Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Mizoram will go to assembly elections later this year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)