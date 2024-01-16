New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): The Congress on Tuesday appointed YS Sharmila Reddy, sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, as president of the party in the poll-bound state.

The decision was announced a day after G Rudra Raju resigned as Congress chief in the state.

YS Sharmila had joined the Congress earlier this month. She also merged her party YSR Telangana Party in Congress.

"Congress President has appointed YS Sharmila Reddy as president of Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect," a party release said.

G Rudra Raju has been appointed special invitee to the Congress Working Committee.

Congress leaders in Andhra Pradesh are hopeful of the party's prospects in the state after the party's victory in Telangana assembly polls in November last year. Congress ousted the Bharat Rashtra Samithi from power in Telangana.

Assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh would be held along with Lok Sabha polls, expected in April-May this year.

After joining Congress, Sharmila met party chief Mallikarjun Kharge. (ANI)

