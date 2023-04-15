Kalaburagi, April 15: Congress candidate Baburao Chinchansur, who will be contesting from Gurmitkal seat in the Karnataka Assembly polls, was injured along with his driver and gunman when the car he was travelling in overturned in Kalaburagi district in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

According to the information received, Chinchansur was returning from Yadgir to Kalaburagi in his car when the driver lost control of the vehicle. In an attempt to avoid crashing against a roadside pole, he turned the vehicle on the other side, due to which the vehicle drifted and eventually overturned on the road. Karnataka Assembly Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi to Address Congress Rally Tomorrow in Kolar Where He Made Remark on Modi Surname.

Baburao Chinchansur Was Admitted to the Hospital

The Congress candidate along with his driver and gunman were rushed to the hospital. Their condition is said to be stable, police said. Chinchansur, who was a BJP MLC, quit the ruling party and resigned from the legislative council to join the Congress last month. He will be contesting the Assembly election slated for May 10 on a Congress ticket. Karnataka Assembly Election 2023: Former Deputy CM and BJP Leader Laxman Savadi Joins Congress.

As a BJP member, Chinchansur had emerged on top by defeating Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge from Gulbarga Lok Sabha constituency in 2019.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)