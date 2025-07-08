New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): Congress' Maharashtra unit head, Harshvardhan Sapkal, criticised the Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill and called it similar to 'Rowlette Act 1919' and compared Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis with 'Aurangzeb'.

While talking to ANI, Sapkal said, "The state government conspires to bring in this Bill soon... This is similar to the Rowlette Act of 1919... Fadnavis' actions are brutal like Aurangzeb, and his dictatorial behaviour, like that of British colonisers, is getting exposed through this Bill."

Sakpal claimed that Naxalites do not exist anymore and added, "Urban Naxalite does not exist... RSS and BJP have problems with development, and this is a direct attack on democracy... We will oppose this."

Sakpal also commented on the ongoing language row in Maharashtra and blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for it.

He said, "All languages should be in harmony... But the BJP has a diversity issue. There is no reason to oppose Hindi, but the BJP has an agenda of raising Hindu-Muslim and India-Pakistan issues in everything... Some powers want to polarise, and this is the reason this issue has gone far... Why do they then vouch for One language, One dress, One Nation and One Election?"

He further added, "This is an attempt to raise conflict between Hindi and Marathi and has a hidden political agenda."

The Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill (MSPS Bill) is a proposed bill in Maharashtra aimed at addressing Urban Naxalism. The Bill gives the state government the power to declare organisations unlawful. These "unlawful activities" are broadly defined as actions or speech that threaten public order, incite violence, disrupt communication, encourage disobedience, or involve fundraising for such activities.

While the state government views this Bill as a necessary tool to combat evolving security threats, critics have expressed concerns about the potential for its misuse to suppress dissent and infringe upon civil liberties. (ANI)

