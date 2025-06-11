New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has asked a series of questions from Prime Minister Narendra Modi over India's global outreach on Operation Sindoor, discussion on India's security challenges post Pahalgam attack during Monsoon Session, efforts made to nab the terrorists of Pahalgam attack and more.

His remarks came after Prime Minister Modi himself met with the members of the seven Parliamentary delegations that had been sent to multiple key partner countries.

The Congress asked PM Modi about the possibility of chairing an all-party meeting about the issues concerning India's security strategy.

In a social media post on X, Ramesh said, "Now that the PM has himself met with the members of the seven Parliamentary delegations that had been sent to 32 countries, will he at least now - 1. Chair a meeting or a set of meetings of LEADERS of all political parties and take them into confidence on India's future strategy vis-a-vis both China and Pakistan and the strategic implications of the CDS's revelations in Singapore?"

https://x.com/Jairam_Ramesh/status/1932653196435951840

Ramesh further asked if there is a possibility of a full-fledged discussion on India's foreign policy and security challenges in the upcoming monsoon session. The opposition parties, including Congress, had been demanding that the government convene a special session of Parliament on Operation Sindoor.

The monsoon session is slated to be held from July 21 to August 12, as announced by Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju.

The social media post on the Congress leader reads, "2. Agree to have a full debate in the forthcoming monsoon session of Parliament on our country's post-Pahalgam security and foreign policy challenges, since the request of the INDIA parties for a special session has been most unfortunately rejected? 3. Redouble efforts to bring the Pahalgam terrorists who had reportedly been involved in three earlier terror attacks in Poonch (Dec 2023) and Gagangir and Gulmarg (2024) to justice?"

Congress MP Ramesh also asked about setting up a group of experts similar to the Kargil Review Committee of July 1999 that will analyse Operation Sindoor in detail and give its recommendations on the future of warfare.

"Set up a group of experts like the Kargil Review Committee (that had been chaired by the EAM's father) of July 1999 that will analyse Operation Sindoor in detail and give its recommendations on the future of warfare (including emerging military platforms and technologies, building national capacities for strategic communications in crisis, etc.)? Will the report - after suitable redactions - be placed in Parliament like the report of the Kargil Review Committee was in Feb 2000?," the post reads.

On Tuesday evening, Prime Minister Modi hosted members of seven all-party delegations who went to several countries under Operation Sindoor outreach at his residence in New Delhi. (ANI)

