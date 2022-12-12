New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): Congress leader Randeep Surjewala on Monday demanded a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament following a face-off between Indian and Chinese troops last week in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh and said the government should reply about the Chinese actions along the Line of Actual Control.

"For over two years, China has been illegally acquiring India's land, where is PM? We demand PM should come to Lok Sabha and Rajay Sabha and reply to the country about the exact position of illegal occupation of India's territory at different points by Chinese PLA," Randeep Surjewala,MP, said.

The Indian troops deployed in the area of face-off on Friday in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang sector gave a befitting response to the Chinese troops and the number of Chinese soldiers injured in the clash is more than the Indian soldiers, sources said on Monday.

They said the Chinese had come heavily prepared with around 300 soldiers but did not expect the Indian side also to be well prepared.

The sources said earlier that the face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in the Tawang sector led to minor injuries to few personnel from both sides and noted that both sides immediately disengaged from the area.

They said on December 9, 2022, PLA troops contacted the LAC in Tawang Sector of Arunachal Pradesh which was contested by Indian troops in a firm and resolute manner.

They said as a follow-up of the incident, India's Commander in the area held a Flag Meeting with his counterpart to discuss the issue in accordance with structured mechanisms to restore peace and tranquillity.

The sources said that in certain areas along the LAC in the Tawang Sector in Arunachal Pradesh there are areas of differing perception, wherein both sides patrol the area upto their claim lines. This has been the trend since 2006.

Congress leader sought a discussion in Parliament following the actions of the Chinese Army. (ANI)

