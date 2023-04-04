Jammu, Apr 4 (PTI) The Congress took out a protest rally in the border belt of R S Pura in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday and launched a frontal attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his "silence" on the Adani issue.

The rally was organised as part of the party's "Satyagraha" campaign against the "blatant loot of people's money" and the Adani issue.

Addressing the party workers, AICC in-charge for Jammu and Kashmir Rajni Patil targeted the prime minister for not acceding to the opposition's demand for a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into the Adani issue.

Recently, Adani Group stocks took a beating on the bourses after the US-based short seller Hindenburg Research made a litany of allegations, including fraudulent transactions and share-price manipulation, against it.

The Gautam Adani-led group has dismissed the charges as lies, saying it complies with all laws and disclosure requirements.

Patil alleged that the government was silent despite the charge of Rs 20,000 crore of investment from shell companies in the Adani Group dealing with ports, airports and other business. She termed it a serious threat to the security of the country.

The assets of the country are on sale and the money of common people is being misused for promotion of crony capitalism and the voice of the opposition is being crushed through various arm-twisting methods, she alleged.

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee chief Vikar Rasool Wani lashed out at the BJP government over its "vendetta politics".

He said the Congress will not allow the government to destroy democratic atmosphere in the country.

He said the Congress is in the DNA of the people of this border belt as they strongly believe in secularism and brotherhood and have always defeated nefarious designs of Pakistan and divisive forces.

