New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge and Ashok Gehlot, extended birthday greetings to Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, on his 55th birthday, commending his unwavering commitment to constitutional values, social justice, and the upliftment of marginalised communities.

They described him as a compassionate leader who continues to champion the rights of the unheard and uphold the ideals of democracy.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, in a heartfelt post on X, lauded Gandhi's deep sense of empathy and commitment to the marginalised.

"What sets you apart is your unequivocal dedication to the Constitution's values and your deep compassion for social, political and economic justice for the millions whose voices often go unheard," Kjharge wrote.

Kharge said Rahul Gandhi's actions mirror the Congress party's core values. He added,"Your actions consistently reflect the Congress party's ideology of unity in diversity, harmony, and compassion. As you continue your mission to bring truth to power and support the last person standing, I wish you a long, healthy, and happy life ahead."

The Congress party also paid tribute to Rahul Gandhi's leadership on social media, calling him a "true crusader for justice."

"Through your fearless integrity and tireless commitment, you remind us all that real change is fuelled by compassion and empathy. You are a true crusader for justice. A voice for the voiceless and a relentless advocate for equality. May this year bring you joy and renewed strength to champion the ideals you stand for and usher in the changes that you are committed to. Thank you for your deep resolve and unblemished hope. Happy Birthday Rahul Gandhi ji," read the post from the party's official handle.

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot described Gandhi's commitment to the cause of social justice as "unprecedented."

"Heartfelt birthday wishes to RahulGandhi Ji. May God bless you with good health and a long life. The extent to which Rahul ji is fighting for the rights of the oppressed, deprived, Dalits, Tribals, backward classes, and the poor among the upper castes in this country is truly unprecedented. It's true social justice," Former CM Ghelot wrote on X.

He added, "We all stand with you in this fight for justice. I truly hope that your efforts to protect the Constitution and democracy with such resolve, and your message of peace and love in the entire nation, will succeed. The time has come for you to step forward and lead the nation, to strengthen democracy and safeguard the Constitution." (ANI)

