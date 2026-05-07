India News | Congress Leadership Won't Decide CM Candidate Based on Posters, Banners After Keralam Victory: Jebi Mather

Thiruvananthapuram (Keralam) [India], May 7 (ANI): Congress MP Jebi Mather on Thursday hailed the Congress-led UDF's emphatic victory in the Keralam Assembly elections, saying the celebrations by party workers reflected public enthusiasm but would not influence leadership decisions regarding the Chief Ministerial candidate.

Speaking to ANI here, Jebi Mather said the Congress leadership would take decisions independently despite visible support for various leaders through posters and banners across the state.

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"This is a big victory which is being celebrated in many different ways... Congress leadership, however, will not make decisions based on the number of posters or banners -- the celebrations remain the workers' own expression..." the Congress MP said.

Her remarks came as the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) began the process of government formation after securing a sweeping victory in the Keralam Assembly elections. The UDF won 102 seats in the 140-member Assembly, ending a decade-long rule of the Left Democratic Front (LDF).

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Congress emerged as the single-largest party in the alliance with 63 seats, while its ally, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), secured 22 seats.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA-elect VD Satheesan held a roadshow in his Peravur constituency on Wednesday following his victory in the polls. Satheesan won the seat with 78,658 votes, defeating CPI(M) candidate ET Taison Master by a margin of 20,600 votes. He is being viewed as one of the frontrunners for the Chief Minister's post alongside senior Congress leaders KC Venugopal and Ramesh Chennithala.

The Keralam Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) is scheduled to hold its first Legislative Party meeting of newly elected MLAs on Thursday in Thiruvananthapuram. Senior AICC observers Ajay Maken and Mukul Wasnik are expected to attend the meeting where discussions regarding the Chief Ministerial face are likely to take place.

On the killing of the personal assistant of West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, Jebi Mather condemned the violence and said such incidents were against the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi.

"Bloodshed and violence are not solutions. This is not the ideology that Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation, taught. Whatever the situation, it is deeply unfortunate. The family must get justice," she said.

The remarks came amid political tensions in West Bengal following the killing of Adhikari's personal assistant, which BJP leaders termed a "pre-planned murder," while the Trinamool Congress demanded a CBI probe into the incident. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)