Bhubaneswar, Jul 15 (PTI) Eight opposition parties, led by the Congress, called an Odisha bandh on July 17 to protest the death of the college student who set herself on fire following inaction over her sexual harassment complaint against a professor.

State Congress president Bhakta Charan Das said the bandh is being supported by eight parties, including the Left.

He claimed the incident, which happened at the Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College in Balasore, showed that the state government has failed to protect women.

"She brought petrol, and everyone watched silently. No one acted," he said, attacking the ruling BJP.

Das said the bandh has been called to seek justice for the deceased student.

The second-year B.Ed student died on Monday night at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar after fighting for her life for three days.

She set herself on fire on the campus on Saturday over alleged inaction against a professor who allegedly sexually harassed her. She had suffered 95 per cent burns.

The principal and the HoD of the Education Department of the college have been arrested in the case.

