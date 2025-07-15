New Scam Alert! Fake 'RTO Challan APK' File Used To Hack WhatsApp, Steal Sensitive Information; Here's Where You Should Check Vehicle Challan Online

Mumbai, July 15: A new RTO challan scam targeting citizens has come to light from several parts of the country. In this scam, fraudsters send people an "RTO Challan APK" file on WhatsApp and ask them to download it to pay challans for their vehicles, including two-wheelers and four-wheelers. Notably, this is a new type of fraud in which scammers use the "RTO Challan APK" file as a modus operandi to hack people's WhatsApp accounts and steal sensitive information from their phones.

The scam came to light after several people shared their experiences on X (formerly Twitter). One user shared a screenshot of the fake message he received on WhatsApp and said, "This HAS to be a new scam. This number posing to RTO has sent me a .apk file which is called RTO_Challan_update.apk". Another user said that fraudsters are sending fake WhatsApp messages by posing as traffic authorities and claiming that the user had a challan for traffic violations, including overspeeding and jumping signals. What Is WhatsApp E-Challan Scam? How To Check if Traffic Challan Is Real or Fake?

Fraudsters are sending fake #WhatsApp messages posing as traffic authorities, claiming you have a pending challan for violations like overspeeding or jumping signals. They may ask you to download an app like “mParivahan.apk” to view details or make payments.#RTO #CuberFraud pic.twitter.com/Hkbqxyvtan — Dhaval Maisuria (@DhavalMaisuria1) July 2, 2025

Looks like a scamster.. RTO challan as a 14MB APK file@MORTHIndia pic.twitter.com/chaMnomKhx — Afroz Khoja (@KhojaAfroz) June 29, 2025

It is worth noting that scammers are sending files with names such as 'RTO Challan APK,' "RTO_Challan_update.apk," and "mParivahan.apk." However, all these APK files are fake and are being used to scam people. One user received a message which read, "Dear Vehicle Owner, we wish to inform you that a traffic violation has been recorded against your vehicle for jumping a red signal, which is breach of traffic regulations." So why are scammers sending APK files on WhatsApp?

⚠️ Fake APK Alert! Beware of fake APK challan files circulating on WhatsApp! These are fraudulent links that can steal your personal data and money. ✅ Always check your vehicle challan status only at: https://t.co/VcgGq979yP Stay alert, stay safe. #CyberSafety pic.twitter.com/9bedY3hojZ — Punjab Police India (@PunjabPoliceInd) July 12, 2025

Fake RTO Challan.apk Scam! If you receive an SMS or WhatsApp with a download link for a challan app – DO NOT CLICK. This is a fraud attempt to steal your personal & banking data. ✅ Always check traffic challans only on: https://t.co/mWgx0dl1ZM 📞 Report Cyber Fraud: 1930 pic.twitter.com/rQXgTfQ9wG — Navsari Cyber Crime Police Station (@NavsariCyber) July 4, 2025

Scammers are using the APK challan files as a new modus operandi to dupe people. When a person installs the APK file, believing it to be sent by traffic departments, they fall into a fraudster's trap. Once installed, the APK files allow fraudsters to hack victims' WhatsApp accounts and access their phones, thereby providing them with an opportunity to steal sensitive information. Police across the country have warned against the APK challan files circulating on WhatsApp. Is Modi Government Planning To Impose Toll Tax on Bikes on National Highways? Here’s a Fact Check of Congress’ Misleading Post Linked to Gorakhpur Link Expressway.

Amid this scam, people are wondering where and how to check their traffic challan. Several police, including Punjab and Navsari police, said that traffic challans can be checked at echallan.parivahan.gov.in, the official website of the Government of India. One can check and pay a traffic challan by visiting the online portal mentioned above and clicking on the "Pay Online" option.

Next, a user has to opt for "Challan number", "Vehicle number" or "DL number" option to view or pay their challan. On clicking "get detail", the website will show a pending challan if any or read a message stating "Challa not found", meaning there is no challan against your vehicle.

