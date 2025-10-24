New Delhi [India], October 24 (ANI): Congress leader Manickam Tagore on Friday accused the Central government of using Eklavya Model schools to promote what he calls an "RSS agenda," after reports surfaced that students are being asked to debate whether "modern education is diluting India's indigenous knowledge systems."

Citing a report shared on X, Tagore said, "Now even school debates must serve the RSS agenda! Tribal schools are told to debate whether "modern education is diluting India's indigenous knowledge systems." Education is for empowerment -- not ideological brainwashing. #RSSAgendaInSchools #SaveEducation."

Tagore alleged that over 400 tribal schools run by the National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS), under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, are being steered away from science and innovation toward ideologically driven activities.

"Over 400 Eklavya Schools run by NESTS (under the Tribal Affairs Ministry) are being pushed into RSS-style debates instead of science & innovation. Classrooms are becoming shakhas. This isn't about preserving culture. It's about attacking modern, scientific education," Tagore said.

The Congress leader further said that "the National Education Policy promotes scientific temper but the RSS wants blind faith and dogma back in classrooms."

"Tribal children need labs, libraries, and opportunities -- not lectures in RSS mythology. Empower them with science, not superstition. Education not Indoctrination," he added.

Tagore further asked, "Who are these people teaching 'nationalism' now?"

Tagore's remarks also took a sharp historical turn, targeting the RSS's role during India's freedom movement. "The same RSS that stayed silent during the freedom struggle. While Congress leaders went to jail, the RSS stayed with the British. #RSSWithBritish #TrueHistory. Golwalkar said RSS wouldn't join anti-British movements. British records called RSS "non-threatening." They were never part of India's fight for freedom," he said.

"When Congress fought colonial rule, RSS fought Congress. When freedom fighters gave their lives, RSS leaders gave apologies. Now they want to 'teach nationalism' to those who actually earned freedom," he further added.

Tagore added that education should. "Build minds that question, not minds that kneel," calling on the government to keep "hands off our schools and freedom's legacy.

Earlier, Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Thursday spoke on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) centenary march permission in Chittapur on October 24, stating that the district administration holds the authority to make the final decision.

The clarification comes in response to a recent emergency order issued by the state government, which Parameshwara emphasised was not specifically targeting the RSS.

"There is clarity in the emergency order that has been issued now. The department will issue an official order specifying it in more detail. It is now up to the district administrations to make the decisions. In the case of Chittapur, multiple organisations have applied together for permission. Different groups have also requested it. The decision on that should be made by the district administration," he said.

Refuting claims that the state's circular was aimed at the RSS, the Home Minister clarified, "Our circular was not made targeting the RSS. Is there anywhere in it where the term "RSS" is even mentioned? It's not right to say that we issued it unnecessarily against the RSS. We didn't make it for the RSS alone; we made it to apply to everyone."

The minister further explained that the directive was issued to restrict the use of government school or college premises for such programs, with the broader goal of maintaining harmony.

On October 16, the Karnataka government reissued a 2013 circular that prohibits the use of government school grounds for private purposes, potentially clamping down on RSS activities on school premises.

While speaking with ANI, on circular banning use of school grounds for non-educational activities, Karnataka Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa said, "Parents and children have complained about their ideological mentality, so we had to make an order in the interest of children. Anything not good for children will not be allowed in our schools."

Earlier, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge had urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to bar RSS activities in government schools, colleges, and state-owned temples, accusing the organisation of "brainwashing young minds" and promoting a "philosophy against the Constitution". (ANI)

