Patna, October 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday remembered the contributions of Jan Nayak Karpoori Thakur in building the nation and vowed to fulfil the aspirations of the 14 crore population of Bihar, claiming that their dream is the dream of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). PM Modi, addressing a huge gathering of people, said, “Today is an extremely important day in my life. Before coming here, I had gone to Karpoori Gram, where I got the opportunity to pay my respects and bow to Bharat Ratna Jananayak Karpoori Thakur Ji.”

Exhorting the crowd to continue taking advantage of the GST savings festival, he greeted them in advance for the grand festival of Chhathi Maiya. “The atmosphere of Samastipur, the mood of Mithila shows that Bihar will move forward with a new speed when the NDA government returns,” he told the crowd, evoking cheers and applause from the crowd. PM Modi also mocked the ‘Samvdihan Saviours’ and launched a blistering attack on the RJD and Congress while reminding the people of ‘jungle raj’ that created an atmosphere of fear and took the state back to ages. Chhath Puja 2025: PM Narendra Modi Urges People to Share Songs Dedicated to Chhathi Maiya Ahead of Festivities.

He said that both RJD and Congress are embroiled in scams, and some of their key leaders are also out on bail. He also mocked the ‘vote chori’ rhetoric of the Opposition. “Inspired by Jananayak Karpoori Thakur, we are transforming good governance into prosperity, but on the other hand, what are the RJD and Congress people doing and saying? You know this better than I do; I don't need to remind you. These are the people who are out on bail in scams worth thousands of crores of rupees. And those who are on bail are on bail in theft cases,” he said. 'NDA Heading for Landslide Victory in Bihar Assembly Elections 2025', Says PM Narendra Modi.

PM Modi Attends Public Rally in Samastipur

LIVE: PM Shri @narendramodi attends a public rally in Samastipur, Bihar. https://t.co/gQ2DkC3T2U — BJP (@BJP4India) October 24, 2025

He also accused the Mahagathbandhan of insulting the legacy of Karpoori Thakur, claiming that they are attempting to steal the title of ‘Jananayak’. PM Modi voiced optimism that under the leadership of Nitish Kumar, the NDA will break all previous records, and the people of Bihar will bless the alliance with “the biggest ever mandate”.

