Golaghat (Assam) [India], April 7 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took a jibe at the Congress manifesto and said that the manifesto is more for Pakistan and less for India.

"It has no value. After seeing the manifesto, people will get confused because they will not understand whether it is India's manifesto or Pakistan's. This manifesto is more for Pakistan and less for India," said Himanta Biswa Sarma in an election campaign rally in Golaghat.

Earlier Prime Minister Narendra Moi took a swipe at the Congress over its manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections, alleging that it smacks of appeasement and reads like a poll document of the erstwhile 'Muslim League'.

Addressing a rally in Bihar's Nawada, PM Modi accused the Opposition bloc--INDIA of trying to divide the country.

"The leaders of the INDI alliance talk about another partition of India. The leaders of the Congress party are openly advocating separate nationhood for South India. The Congress manifesto that was released earlier smacks of appeasement and reads like a poll document of the Muslim League," PM Modi said.

The Congress manifesto, released in Delhi on Friday, focuses on job creation and infrastructure development and also features the party's promise of a caste census, which has been a major focal point since the Bihar government released the results of a caste survey last year.

The manifesto also promises a minimum support price, which has been a key demand of farmers, as well as universal free healthcare.

Elections for the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam will take place in three phases on April 19, April 26 and May 7.

In the Lok Sabha electionsof 2014, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured 7 of the 14 seats in Assam. Both the Congress and the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) claimed three seats each. During the 2019 elections, the BJP increased its seat count to 9, while the Congress maintained its three seats, and the AIUDF won a single seat. (ANI)

