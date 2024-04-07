Ariyalur, April 7: BJP national president J P Nadda on Sunday charged that INDI Alliance leaders, who are either on bail or in jail, were keen on protecting corrupt people whereas Prime Minister Narendra Modi was striving hard to end corruption in the country. Those leaders such as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, were in prison while Congress leaders including Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul were on bail, Nadda said and claimed the opposition leaders presented a contrasting picture compared to the Prime Minister who is an epitome of development and is determined to end corruption.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi says I will finish corruption, but the INDI alliance leaders say save the corrupt people. That is their working style. In Tamil Nadu, the DMK, which stands for Dynasty Money Swindling and Katta Panchayat and its ally the Congress are corrupt. All of them are trying to save their families and dynasties and themselves from their corruption," Nadda said addressing a rally here. PM Modi in MP: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Holds Roadshow in Jabalpur, People Gather in Large Numbers to Witness Event (Watch Videos)

There were some tense moments throughout the day in Tiruchirappalli city as to whether Nadda's roadshow would be held owing to the local police objecting to it in the route as sought by the BJP, due to traffic issues. Following the denial of permission by police for the event from Gandhi Market to Malaikottai, the BJP district office-bearers approached the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court and sought a direction to the police to permit the roadshow. The bench directed the police to allow the roadshow in an alternative route.

Accordingly, later in the evening, Nadda took part in a roadshow on Vorayur Road for a distance of about 1.5 km and wound up his whirlwind election campaign in the state. The BJP chief had addressed a series of election rallies spread across Tamil Nadu and garnered votes for NDA candidates. Nevertheless, the roadshow saw a mammoth crowd which raised chants of "Modi, Modi" and "Bharat Mata Ki Jai." At the culmination of the roadshow, Nadda appealed to people to defeat the DMK and allies and give a clear mandate to the NDA.

Earlier, at the public meeting in Ariyalur, Nadda said opposition leaders across the country were mere family parties and were trying to save their dynasty and family parties. "So, development is at stake even in Tamil Nadu under the corrupt DMK regime and people should throw out DMK and its allies for a corrupt-free India,” he said. From the enthusiasm, vigour and vitality seen at the meeting here, he said he was confident people will send BJP candidates to Parliament. PM Narendra Modi Attacks INDIA Bloc, Says TMC, Left Parties and Congress 'Ek Hi Chatte Batte Ke Sathi Hain' (Watch Video)

Also, Nadda accused the DMK and Congress of going against Tamil culture, tradition and customs, and this could be gauged by their opposition to the installation of the Sengol in Parliament by Modi. "In this fight against them, we are here to revive the Tamil culture but on the other hand they are trying to destroy the Tamil culture. You should understand this," the BJP president said.

He claimed that the country under the Prime Minister's dynamic leadership, took "a long leap for development." India which was 11th in terms of economic power in the world in 2019 became the 5th largest economy under Modi's leadership. When Modi becomes Prime Minister for a third time, the country would rise further to become the third largest economy in the world, he added. He listed out the numerous achievements of the BJP-led government at the Centre in diverse sectors and said Modi made India strong by focussing on marginalised sections and in empowering women and farmers, and in meeting the aspirations of the youth. He took care of the Dalits, tribals and those left behind in making India strong, he added.

Tamil Nadu was very special for Modi who increased the tax devolution to the state by three times and grant in aid from the Centre by four times. He ensured hefty allocation for Tamil Nadu under the national health mission (with an allocation of Rs 1,650 crore) for improving health infrastructure, besides allocating Rs 613 crore for development of rural roads, Rs 872 crore for drinking water, Rs 10,346 crore for rural development and enhanced railway budget by 7 times for the state.

"On one side we have a Prime Minister working for the country and TN and on the other hand you have the INDI alliance - an alliance of parivar bachao, dynasty bachao, save the family and a conglomeration of only corrupt parties," Nadda said at the rally. Addressing a public meeting in Chidambaram, he said India's development will only be possible with the development of Tamil Nadu under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Modi. The enthusiasm of the public shows that Tamil Nadu has made up its mind to resolutely support NDA and its vision of Viksit Bharat in the upcoming elections, he said.

Flaying the DMK and Congress, Nadda said both the parties were determined to eradicate 'Sanatan Dharma' and Tamil culture. Their deliberate attack on Sanatan Dharma severely disrupted religious harmony in the state, he said and added "it's our BJP government that is protecting and reviving Tamil culture, whether it's by installing the 'Sengol' symbol of rich Tamil culture in the new parliament building." At Karur, Nadda said the DMK and the Congress were two sides of the same coin called corruption. Due to various initiatives by Modi, over 25 crore people have moved out of poverty, he said at Virudhunagar.