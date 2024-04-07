New Delhi, April 7: The Delhi Police on Sunday raised an alarm over the concerning rise in incidents of drunken driving in the first quarter of 2024. During the year 2024, from January 1 to March 31, the Delhi Traffic Police initiated special drives against drunken driving and booked 6591 violators, compared to 399 in 2022 and 5384 in 2023.

According to the statistics, there has been a notable increase in the number of cases related to drunken driving between the period of January to March 2024 compared to the corresponding period in the previous years. "The rise in such incidents is alarming and demands immediate attention from both law enforcement agencies and the public," the Delhi police said in an official statement. Two Kidnapped Girls Rescued in Joint Operation by Delhi Police and West Bengal Police

Further, the Delhi Traffic Police also conducted a comprehensive analysis of the top ten traffic circles with the highest number of challans issued in the year 2024. This analysis sheds light on areas where traffic violations are most prevalent, allowing for targeted enforcement efforts to improve road safety and compliance with traffic laws. In response to this concerning surge in cases, the Delhi Traffic Police have intensified their efforts to crack down on drunken driving.

Strict enforcement measures, including increased checking, and breathalyzer tests, are being implemented to deter individuals from engaging in this hazardous behaviour. Furthermore, the Delhi Traffic Police urged the citizens of Delhi to prioritize safety and act responsibly while driving. It is imperative for every individual to recognize the dangers of driving under the influence of alcohol and refrain from doing so, an official statement by the Delhi police read. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Delhi To Witness Extra Police Deployment at 13,500 Polling Stations

The Delhi Traffic Police also emphasized the importance of community involvement in combating the menace of drunken driving. Citizens are encouraged to report any instances of suspected drunken driving promptly, thereby contributing to the collective effort to create safer roads for everyone, police said.

