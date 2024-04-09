Agartala (Tripura) [India], April 9 (ANI): Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee President and candidate for West Tripura Parliamentary constituency Asish Kumar Saha on Tuesday said that the five guarantees promised in the Congress manifesto reflect Rahul Gandhi's practical experiences during Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Speaking to ANI after the formal release of the manifesto at Congress Bhavan, Agartala, Saha emphasized Rahul Gandhi's extensive travels across the country to understand people's real problems, which are now addressed in the manifesto.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Road Accident: Bus Ferrying Distillery Company Staffers Falls Into Soil Mine Pit in Durg District; 11 Killed, 20 Injured (Watch Video).

Saha said, "Rahul Gandhi travelled across the length and breadth of the country to understand the real problems faced by the people. All these problems find a place in the manifesto. We are assuring people that once Congress is voted to power, all their grievances would be addressed."

Saha, who is pitted against former Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb from West Tripura constituency, also claimed that the Congress manifesto offers something for people from all sections of the society.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: Income Tax Department Seizes Rs 32 Crore From Hatchery in Pollachi Area Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections.

In response to allegations by Tipra Motha supremo that Congress leaders would join BJP, Saha advised him to focus on saving his party.

"First of all, he should clarify his stand. Will the People who have been with him vote for his party? My message to him is to first save your own party. The way leaders are deserting his party, he will get his answers on June 04," he added.

The elections are scheduled to be held in two phases. The West Tripura seat will go to the polls on April 19, while the East Tripura seat will witness voting on April 26. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

The upcoming Lok Sabha election in Tripura is set to be a thrilling event as the INDIA Alliance prepares to challenge the ruling BJP. This election will indeed be a pivotal moment for both the INDIA Alliance and the BJP, potentially reshaping the political landscape of the region. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)