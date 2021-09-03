Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], September 3 (ANI): Terming American and British forces as "atrocious", Jharkhand Congress MLA Irfan Ansari on Friday said that following their withdrawal from Afghanistan, the people are happy and the atmosphere is peaceful after the Taliban took control.

He further alleged that the British and American troops were "harassing mothers, sisters and children" in Afghanistan".

Ansari while speaking to reporters on the Taliban and the situation in Afghanistan, said, "American forces are committing atrocities in Afghanistan. The truth is something else there. The Taliban and the people of Afghanistan are happy. The American forces were harassing mothers, sisters and children there. The fight is against them."

Further speaking on the issue, Ansari told ANI, "I am an Indian. What do I have to do with the Taliban or Afghanistan? I have been seeing in the media that American forces have been withdrawn from Afghanistan. The British forces have been chased away. Wherever American and British forces go, they only commit atrocities, that too to an unimaginable extent. I believe now that the American and British forces are gone, there must be peace in Afghanistan."

Ansari's statement came days after the Pentagon had on Monday announced that the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan has been completed, after 20 years of US military operations. General Kenneth McKenzie, commander of US Central Command, announced the completion of US withdrawal from Afghanistan during a Pentagon news conference.

The situation in Afghanistan has been deteriorating after the Taliban seized control of the war-ravaged country earlier this month. On August 15, the Afghan government fell soon after President Ashraf Ghani left the country. (ANI)

