Bhopal, September 3: In an incident of online fraud, a son of retired DGP, duped of Rs 3.16 lakh by online fraudsters in Bhopal, reported The Times of India. The victim has reportedly applied on Bima Lokpal to cancel his three life insurance policies which were issued by a private company. A police complaint was lodged in the matter on Wednesday. The fraud took place on July 31. Online Fraud in Madhya Pradesh: Software Engineer Duped Of Rs 65,000 By Cyber Fraudsters In Bhopal; Case Registered.

As per the TOI report, The 66-year-old victim, Atul Kumar Jain, had purchased three life insurance policies from the company. To cancel his policies, he searched on the internet and filled an online application form with Bima Lokpal. He then received a call a few days later from an unknown number. Online Fraud In Bhopal: Businessman And His Son Duped Of Rs 20 Lakh By Six Fraudsters Including Two Foreign Nationals; Case Registered.

According to the media report, the caller identified himself as an official from the Reserve Bank of India. The accused asked Jain to pay Rs 4,500 for each policy as processing fees which was refundable. Again on July 31, the accused call the victim and said that he would not be able to process his request as two people submitted his death certificate, reported the media house. After Jain requested him to process the application, he took money from him in installments.

The victim is a resident of Bhopal’s Arera colony. A case has been registered against the unknown men on charges of fraud. The police have started an investigation in the matter and have launched a manhunt operation to nab the accused. The money was reportedly transferred into bank accounts in Delhi. The police have sent a team to the national capital to arrest the accused.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 03, 2021 06:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).