New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil demanded a CBI probe over the removal of security of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala who was shot dead by unidentified assailants on Sunday.

The Congress MP also seeked Intelligence Bureau's (IB) report on removal of security.

"Was there an IB report before the security of #SiddhuMoosewala was removed? The government is responsible for this. There should be an inquiry by CBI or Supreme Court," tweeted MP Gohil.

He also cited a song released by the Punjabi singer and alleged that Moose wala was targetted for his song titled 'Scapegoat'.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote,"Last month, Sidhu Moose Wala had sparked a row after he targeted the Aam Aadmi Party and its supporters in his song 'Scapegoat'. The singer had called AAP supporters 'gaddar' (traitor) in his song."

Moose Wala who joined Congress in December last year, was shot at in Punjab's Mansa today and was brought dead to the hospital, said Dr Ranjeet Rai, Civil Surgeon, Mansa Hospital.

The Congress leader was shot at by unknown people earlier today. The incident took place a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab police among 424 others. (ANI)

