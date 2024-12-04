New Delhi [India], December 4 (ANI): Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Wednesday moved an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha urging for a discussion on the Adani matter.

The motion notice filed by Congress MP Gogoi calls for an urgent discussion on the 'silence' of the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) in the face of serious allegations against the Adani Group, which has been charged with bribery and securities fraud by the US Department of Justice (DoJ) and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

In a notice to the Lok Sabha Secretary General, Gogoi said, "I hereby give notice of my intention to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance. SECI, a central player in India's renewable energy sector, has inexplicably maintained a stoic silence even as the US Department of Justice (DoJ) and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) have leveled damning charges of bribery and securities fraud against the Adani Group."

In the notice, Gogoi highlighted that the lack of any statement or action from SECI undermines essential principles of transparency and accountability that are expected of public sector entities.

"These allegations directly implicate solar power deals facilitated by SECI itself. The lack of any statement or action from SECI undermines the principles of transparency and accountability that should govern public sector undertakings," read the notice.

"Moreover, the Adani Group's alleged involvement in corrupt practices casts a shadow over the renewable energy sector, vital for Indin's energy security and climate goals. SECTs silence oaly deepens this concern. Further, the SECI's role in awarding contracts to Adani Group companies raises questions about the due diligence processes followed and the safeguards to protect public funds," read the notice.

It further said, "The silence of SECI cannot be allowed to continue. I urge the House to support this adjournment motion and demand a thorough investigation into SECTs role in the Adani affair. Public institutions cannot be compromised to safeguard the business interests of a select few."

Earlier on Tuesday, the Lok Sabha Secretariat requested members of the House to not hold protests or demonstrations in front of the gates of Parliament as it causes serious hindrances to the movement of Members to the Parliament Chambers during the sittings of the Houses.

This came after Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, AAP MP Sanjay Singh and other leaders of INDIA bloc on Tuesday staged protest in the premises of the Parliament over the issue of the Adani indictment.

Protesting leaders held banners and raised several slogans, demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) investigation into Adani indictment.

Yesterday Parliament witnessed dramatic events as INDIA bloc leaders staged a protest in the Parliament premises demanding a discussion on the Adani indictment.

Congress-led opposition MPs walked out of the lower house of the Parliament to mark dissatisfaction over Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan's reply on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) issue.

In a post on Facebook, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi shared pictures of the protest saying, "Protesting at Makar Dwar, Parliament complex, today, asking the real question: Who will benefit from the billions of Adani, Modi ji? The Prime Minister's silence speaks volumes."

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said that this protest by INDIA bloc leaders marks the end of the protest that the opposition held in the last 6 days in Parliament. He added that from now onwards the opposition will cooperate in the proceedings of the Parliament.

"It's a whole set of issues to do with the Modi government's policies. To be very honest, it is a sort of clear signal to the ruling party that many of their policies have found very strong opposition throughout the country. While we are going to cooperate in the House from this morning, nonetheless there was one, sort of salvo to be fired as a form of protest before going out to debate and participate in the Parliamentary processes. Essentially, we are marking the end of the protest for the last 6 days in Parliament," Tharoor said.

Parliament proceedings have been stalled since the beginning of the Winter Session amid protests by opposition parties over the Adani issue and violence in Manipur and Sambhal.

The winter session of Parliament began on November 25 and will continue till December 20. (ANI)

