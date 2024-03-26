Jorhat (Assam) [India], March 26 (ANI): Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday held a roadshow in his Lok Sabha constituency Jorhat ahead of filing his nomination for the upcoming elections.

A large number of people gathered to catch a glimpse of Gogoi as he marched through the streets of Jorhat, meeting and greeting the crowd.

"This nomination carries particular importance as it represents the entirety of Assam. Today, people from all walks of life in Assam, including the youth, Asha workers, and anganwadi workers, are actively engaged in the electoral process. These elections aim to revive and uphold our cultural heritage and ethnic identity. They are taking place in the state of Assam, a region enriched by the efforts of our forebears," the Congress leader said while speaking to ANI.

Notably, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi will challenge BJP leader Topon Kumar Gogoi in the 2024 elections from the Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency.

Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the seat was secured by BJP's Topon Kumar Gogoi who defeated Sushanta Borgohain of the Indian National Congress.

Meanwhile, Assam Deputy Speaker Numal Momin, earlier said the ruling BJP was 'very happy' with the list as it would ensure that the grand old party comes a cropper in the state and its tally of seats across the country is reduced to a 'single digit'.

Speaking to ANI, Assam Deputy Speaker Numal Momin said, "We were very happy seeing the Congress list for Assam, as we can now say with full conviction that they wouldn't win a single seat in the state. I fear that the Congress might even fail to win a single Lok Sabha seat in the entire Northeast region. Such is the prevailing state of the Congress that one wouldn't be surprised if its tally of seats across the country came down to a single digit. I doubt if the Congress has ever been in a similar state before," he said. (ANI)

